Volunteers still needed for tornado cleanup; flooding closes many Sioux Falls parks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Whether you had downed trees, gas line damage or structural damage from last week’s tornadoes, Sioux Falls city officials want you to call the Helpline Center.

They’re collecting reports to help the City develop a comprehensive damage assessment. If there is any damage at your home or business, you should contact the Helpline Center by calling 211.

To report damage to public property, you can also use the city’s mobile app or website.

The city wants property owners to work on cleaning up on their own.

The tree drop-off sites stayed busy over the weekend. The sites remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Other types of debris can be taken to the landfill.

Street Division Campus—west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility located at 1015 East Chambers Street. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

Sioux Empire Fairgrounds—just north of 12th Street and Lyon Boulevard. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.

If you need assistance, you are asked to call 211 to report your address.

The city is also asking for more volunteers; to help clean up, call 211.

Since the tornadoes hit, the Helpline has had more than 2,000 calls with 500 people calling to volunteer. Nearly 400 requests for help have been completed; there are still nearly 200 people waiting for help.

Andy Berg with storm drain management says water levels are going down along the Big Sioux River levee system. Several city parks remain closed due to flooding: Legacy, Yankton Trail, Tomar, Spencer, Tuthill, Pasley, Rotary and Cherry Rock parks. The bike trail is also closed from Legacy to Falls Park.

Park crews will address flood cleanup after water recedes; there’s no timeline for when that will happen.

Flooded park video from Friday, September 13. Courtesy Reistroffer Design