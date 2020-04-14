Volunteers stepping up to help hungry families

For months, volunteers have been packing meals for needy children overseas, but now that food will stay right here in KELOLAND, feeding hungry families instead.

These pallets of food were supposed to help children in Africa. Now they’re being loaded up for families right here at home.



‘We just loaded a large shipment of 100,000 meals being sent to Feeding South Dakota. We’ve also sent meals to the Bishop Dudley House, The Banquet, Peace Lutheran Church and the Fairmont area food banks.” Kids Against Hunger Executive Director Jeff Behrend said.



The food is a casserole with dehydrated veggies, soy protein and rice. Brooke Nicholson-Grote with the Presentation Sisters, says the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 makes overseas shipping questionable right now.



“Very nervous that the food might not reach anybody if it sat. With such a great local need right now, we’re very happy and blessed to be able to reach out to Feeding South Dakota. The demand for food right now is tremendous”, said Director of Mission Development for the Presentation Sisters, Brooke Nicholson-Grote.



But the need for food in the Sioux Falls area does not mean kids in Africa will go hungry. The food mission there will continue, just on a new timeline.



“We’re working on getting the food to Africa. We’re hoping right now to do that in the fall or late summer when it’s safe to send it over,” said Nicholson-Grote.



Eventually, that will mean a lot more volunteer work. A labor of love that’s been put on hold by the coronavirus.

The Helpline Center is partnering with Feeding South Dakota, Faith Temple Church, Salvation Army and Corona Help Sioux Falls.

They’re creating a centralized food distribution site at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds that will run Tuesday and Thursday from noon till 8. But you’ll need to sign up in advance. You can do that by contacting the Helpline center.