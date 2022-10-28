HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Plenty of leaves are piling up in lawns around KELOLAND as the seasons change.

Even royalty isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty doing some yard work.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But these local pageant winners will admit, the seasonal cleanup may be a little challenging with their crowns and sashes.

“I almost dropped it; it almost flew off my head,” Little Miss Harrisburg Peyton Mertes said.

“If you don’t have a pin in it, it slides down a lot while you’re walking or sometimes a rake will get stuck and fall down,” Junior Miss Harrisburg Karmyn Weidner said.

This is the first year the community of Harrisburg is participating in Rake the Town.

“The program is intended for senior citizens or those that might not be able to physically or financially be able to support cleaning up their yard for the fall,” director of community programming Larry Klipfel said. “This group is actually going to go out to a family who has a disabled son, and have been in the hospital and dealing with treatment, so while they’re away from town we’re able to help fill that gap.”

Volunteers will be raking seven yards during Rake the Town, three on Friday and four on Saturday.

“I see a need for it. There’s a few older people in town and people in wheelchairs that just can’t physically get out and rake their lawns, so what a great event, and hopefully we can make this grow and we can do 14 or 15 lawns next time,” Mayor of Harrisburg Derrick Wenck said.

Making yard work fun and giving back to the community.

“I like putting them in the bag,” Tiny Miss Harrisburg Lenora Lesnar said.

“It feels good because I know I’m helping someone else,” Weidner said.

Rake the Town events are also taking place in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Tea on Friday and Saturday.