‘Volunteers on Tap’: A volunteer expo with a twist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a unique spin on a volunteer expo. The Helpline Center’s “Volunteers on Tap” event brought people together to learn about volunteer opportunities in the Black Hills while enjoying a glass of beer.

From prepping food boxes to making dog toys, everyone here is experiencing all sorts of volunteering.

“This event is like a one time volunteer opportunity, learning about organizations throughout the Black Hills. We have 7 different projects represented here today,” Black Hills Coordinator for Helpline Center Audrey Nordine said.

Each non-profit has its own project that it’s showcasing. Life Inc., is showing everyone how to make laundry detergent.

“This just serves as an easy way to learn and engage with the community that we hope will then connect you to long-term opportunities with organizations in the Black Hills,” Nordine said.

A unique and fun event but also an important one.

“I just think it’s a mix of a lot of different people that showed up, you have the Volunteers of American, you have the 211 Helpline, you have beer so that’s always good. But there’s just so many things that we’re doing between food and making soap and dog toys, where else can you do all that in one night,” Vast Broadband volunteer Chris Karn said.

“So this is just our little spin on a volunteer expo where you actually get to take part in the volunteering that you might do with that organization,” Nordine said.

This is the first year of the event. However, the Black Hills Helpline Center hopes to continue it every year in the fall.