Volunteers needed to translate at pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Voices for Peace and South Dakota Urban Indian Health will host their third COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic next week. But they could use some help.

South Dakota Voices for Peace and Urban Indian Health hosted their first pop up vaccine clinic in July.

“It really is about convenience and accessibility for multi-lingual communities,” Taneeza Islam, executive director of South Dakota Voices for Peace, said. “You know, some people work several jobs, some people’s jobs are, you know, they end their shift when the local clinics are not open.”

But they need help continuing that accessibility.

“We need multi-lingual volunteers to help interpret and translate information to community members who may come to access the vaccine,” Islam said.

Islam says the biggest need is for people to translate information in Spanish, Amharic and Swahili.

Next week’s clinic in the parking lot of the Empire Mall will have the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines as well as booster shots.

“We are offering Moderna booster shots,” Michaela Seiber, CEO of South Dakota Urban Indian Health said. “So that’s a third dose for people who are immunocompromised. So if you’re unsure, or if people are unsure of if they are eligible for it, they can give us a call or just stop by next week while we’re at the mall.”

They also offer an incentive of 30 dollars for those who get vaccinated at their clinic.

“It’s really important to get vaccinated,” Seiber said. “Even if you haven’t yet, it’s okay, there’s no judgment, We know that most of the people who are hospitalized, that are really suffering from severe COVID right now, are people who are unvaccinated. So it’s really the safest way to stop the spread and keep yourself and those around you safe.”

The next vaccine clinic will be September 23rd and 24th from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JCPenney parking lot at the Empire Mall. On September 25th, the clinic will be up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.. There is no cost to get the vaccine and you don’t have to present your ID.