SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization dedicated to helping children needs some assistance of its own.

The East River Foster Parent Network is in search of volunteers.

“The fact is we’ve grown. Our organization continues to grow, people continue to know who we are and what we do which is wonderful. We continue to get donations but now we need the hands and the feet to help us run this wonderful place that we’ve created,” Teen Advocate Tessa Curry said.

Tessa Curry is the organization’s Teen Advocate. Her favorite part of volunteering is helping families shop the Clothing Closet.

“I love to see the kids come in and their faces light up and being able to pick out whatever they want is always such a wonderful opportunity for me, personally,” Curry said.

“I can’t take them all into my house, so this is a way that I can continue to help the kids in our community that need help,” Volunteer Tera Stough said.

Tera Stough is a volunteer and knows there’s no set schedule.

“Kids don’t just come into care 8:00 to 5:00, you’re getting phone calls 10-, 11-, 12:00 at night, kids come into care all night long,” Stough said.

She’s also a newcomer to fostering, receiving her first two kids last April.

“This is a journey that I do not regret doing. It’s something my husband and I always talked about doing, we’ve been married 25 years, and this last year our hearts are honestly full,” Stough said.

“Some of our volunteers are foster parents and they want to give back to a program that’s benefited them and others are people who can’t foster but want to get involved,” Clothing Closet President Holly Christensen said.

The Clothing Closet would like to have four to five volunteers working each shift, right now that number is one.

“Our ideal number is about 35 volunteers a week, each serving about three to four hours,” Christensen said.

Curry says it’s worth the time.

“Oh, absolutely, every day, every single day,” Curry said.

Click HERE if you’d like more information on East River Foster Parent Network.