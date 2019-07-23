Volunteers needed to help clean up Greenwood Cemetery in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend’s storms are leaving a lasting impact in some KELOLAND communities. Now a cemetery in Brookings needs your help to clean up the debris.

From uprooted and damaged trees to knocked over headstones, there’s a lot to be done at Greenwood Cemetery in Brookings.

Lonnie Bayer is the president of the Greenwood Cemetery Association and says he got a message to come check out the damage after Saturday’s storm.

“Between all of the wind that came through, the soil is so saturated that it’s soft and as you can see this is what happened to some of the trees, we have some that are broke off down by the trunk, they’re old and that’s one of the problems is they just don’t have the strength system like it used to be,” President Greenwood Cemetery Association, Lonnie Bayer said.

Bayer says there are about 12 trees that will need to be removed, plus trimming in some areas. And to get that done comes with a high price tag.

“We’ve got an estimate on this of $15,000 to clean this up and we don’t have $15 to spare,” Bayer said.

That’s why he’s asking people to come out Wednesday and help move parts of the trees that will be cut into pieces by the contractor.

“By having volunteers come out here, whatever amount of hours they put in, will be hours that the contractor doesn’t have to,” Bayer said. “The volunteers can just carry the pieces out to different lanes here so that they can come in with a tractor and pick them up.”

And it all starts Wednesday at 10 a.m.

“The more there are, the sooner we get done,” Bayer said.

If you come out to volunteer, Bayer says you should bring water and bug spray and wear proper clothing.

Bayer says the cemetery is also always looking for donations. If you would like to donate, you can click here.