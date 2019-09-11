Volunteers needed to cleanup storm damage in Sioux Falls

As we’ve been showing you, there’s a lot of storm damage to clean up around town and the city of Sioux Falls is asking for your help.

If you want to volunteer, call the 211 helpline center.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says there’s already people interested in volunteering.

But, he says it’s going to take a lot of people to clean up the damage.

“There’s a significant amount of tree damage in our city all over. There’s going to be a pretty substantial cleanup effort that’s going to have to be undertaken, so we’re going to be working with the 211 helpline center,” TenHaken said.

If you need help cleaning up, the city also wants you to call the helpline center.