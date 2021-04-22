Volunteers needed to clean-up the Big Sioux River this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend, you have a chance to give back to Mother Earth by taking garbage out of the Big Sioux River.

Throughout the years, the Friends of the Big Sioux River meet in small groups to remove trash from the spillways. This weekend, however, is the start of something much bigger.

“We wanted to do a bigger event around Earth Day to really kick off the year, kick off the summer of river clean-up events for us and get more of the community involved,” Entenman said.

Managing Director Travis Entenmen says this will take place across six locations in and around the Sioux Falls area.

“One downtown, one at Yankton Trail Park where we are now, Legacy Park on the west side of town; skunk creek runs through it, and then the I-90 canoe access,” Entenman said.

The other spots include Lions Park in Watertown and the City Park in Flandreau. Entenman says he’s hoping to see a steady flow of volunteers.

Related Content Dirty water in South Dakota

“I mean, I’m hoping the whole city comes out, but we expect thirty people or so – I’m hoping for each location; If we could get 50 for each location, I would be ecstatic,” Entenman said.

They are getting help from six local businesses. Matt Hastad, CEO of Remedy Brewing Company and his employee have helped pick up through the years.

“It’s just a great way to get outside – I know we’ve all been struggling to stay inside for a while, so get out, reconnect with your community and be a part of something bigger than yourself,” Hastad said.

And the first step is just showing up.

“We’ll provide all of the bags and gloves you’ll need – feel free to bring your own if you want, but we’ll provide everything,” Entenman said.

“It’s something that’s going to add value and, hopefully continue to make Sioux Falls beautiful for everyone,” Hastad said.

The clean up is this Saturday. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 12 p.m.