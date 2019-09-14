Volunteers needed for Yankton County sandbagging

YANKTON, SD (KELO) — It’s going to be a busy weekend of sandbagging and storm cleanup in KELOLAND communities.
Yankton County is putting out a call for volunteers to help with sandbagging along the James River Saturday.
People willing to fill and stack sandbags are asked to check-in at the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, located at 807 Capitol Street in Yankton.
Volunteers will need their own vehicle, a pair of work gloves and appropriate work clothes.
The county will furnish other supplies.