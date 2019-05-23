Volunteers needed for Sanford International golf tourney

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International golf tournament is 116 days away and organizers need your help.

More than 600 people have signed up to volunteer in September at the Minnehaha Country Club but the tournament could use twice that amount.

From getting unique access to professional golfers on the PGA Tour Champions to making new friends, Erinn Coe says volunteering at the inaugural Sanford International is something she’ll remember forever.

“It was really fun because we got to go out and see the golfers practice before the actual tournament. So that was cool to be out on the course with them before any of the spectators were out there,” Coe said.

Coe worked on the media team last year and is already signed up to volunteer again this September. She says it was cool to see the Sioux Falls course all decked out for the big event.

“Kind of surreal. I don’t think I’ve seen something like this in Sioux Falls before. It was just really well put together for the first year. We had a really great team that came out and volunteered. All the workers that were out here, even the spectators were really awesome. It was just fun to see everybody come together and have a great time,” Coe said.

“It kind of feels like it was just yesterday. We had all the tents up here and everything. It feels like the tournament is tomorrow. Lots of planning is going in for sure,” Swenson said.

McKenzie Swenson is the volunteer coordinator. It costs $70 to volunteer but she says that money comes with a special shirt, jacket and hat along with breakfast, a tournament credential and a round of golf at the Minnehaha Country Club.

“We’re hoping for about 1,200 this year to enhance the spectator experience. We’re really excited to have everybody out here again though. We’ve got a ton of returning volunteers and a lot of new volunteers too,” Swenson said.

With a large number of fans expected to show up once again, it will be all hands on deck to make it a successful tournament.

“We had about 80,000 spectators out here. It was amazing. Sioux Falls is a great community and they really stepped up to the plate and showed the world what we have to offer,” Swenson said.