Volunteers needed for Levitt at the Falls concerts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This stage will welcome it's first act one week from Friday. Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson says the free performance is possible thanks to a squad of volunteers.

"It allows us to keep the music free. That's the important part with 30 free concerts this year. Next year and for 50 years forward, we'll have 50 free concerts. It's really important we do everything we can to keep it accessible," Halverson said.

Every summer at Levitt at the Falls there will be hundreds of volunteer shifts that need to be filled. This year, there are more than 100 still open.

"Big concerts, we want a minimum of 16 volunteers on the lawn," Laura Mullen said.

Mullen is the volunteer coordinator. She says those giving their time to help will do a variety of things.

"Our information booth and merchandise sales. Those are our central services. Then we have our people pros," Mullen said.

Those are the greeters and parking pilots. She also says a bucket brigade will collect free will offerings and lawn leaders will direct pre-concert activities.

"People are excited. They want to be here. What better place to volunteer? You get sun, hopefully. You get concerts. You get community, friendship. You get to meet a lot of great people. It hasn't been that hard yet," Mullen said.

But spots are still open for next Friday at this brand new space that can hold more than 3,000 people.

"Now that it's here, it really is up to the community to keep it going," Halverson said.

Volunteers are currently being asked to show up at 5:30 p.m. before a 7 p.m. show that will feature music until 9 p.m. If you sign up to volunteer at five or more concerts, you get a free Levitt shirt.