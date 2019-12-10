Volunteers needed for Chariots For Children bike build

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chariots For Children is having its sixth annual Bike Build and Food Bank Drive this Saturday.

The Sioux Falls organization is hoping to put together 171 bikes for children in need. Anyone can show up between 9-and-1 on Saturday at Airway Auto Service to help build bikes or drop off a donation. Committee member Tom Broadbent says over the years the ready-to-use bikes have gone to kids through organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire and Lutheran Social Services.

“We’re trying to get children that maybe don’t need a bike to come up and assemble a bike and put their name on it and give it away,” Broadbent said.

The organization was able to cover the cost of 171 bikes this year but also likes to provide rides for special needs children throughout the year. You can also drop off your donation this Saturday during the bike build.