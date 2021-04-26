Volunteers needed at Union Gospel Mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls is opening back up to volunteers. The organization never closed during the pandemic and leaders say the need for volunteers is great.

“We at the Union Gospel Mission really need your help. Anything from cleaning to sorting to working in the men and women’s center to working in the kitchen to whatever you think of, we can use you. Volunteers, we need you back,” Union Gospel Mission Sioux Falls CEO Eric Weber said.

Weber says he’s really hoping to see some experienced volunteers again, but new faces are welcome too.

“We’ve seen that life is getting back to a little bit normal and we hope to get to back to good normal, so come out. Volunteer and help us do what we do best; help people,” Weber said.

The Union Gospel Mission gives people hope in the form of food, clothing and shelter, along with other services.

In the past year, the organization has served 150,000 meals and helped 46,000 people with free clothing.

Weber says people can volunteer at the downtown facility, work from home or help by making a donation.