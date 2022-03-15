SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A non-profit that helps serve meals to the community could use your help. The Banquet offers meals throughout the week to people in need.

Clair Halverson is spending his morning getting pans put away after breakfast at The Banquet.

He volunteers here weekly.

“I was looking for another place to volunteer and this seemed like a good place, so I came over and they put me right to work,” Clair Halverson said.

Each meal at The Banquet depends on volunteers. And right now there is a need for people to sign up.

“We still have openings for the end of March, several in April,” Executive Director at The Banquet Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

She says the need for volunteers picks up during the summertime because people are out of town or doing other activities.

“We are asking people to think about as we go into summer. A lot of times that’s when we struggle to get groups,” Jerke-Liesinger said. “Those typically tend to be our busiest months, the summer months, into the early fall. When school starts again, those families rely a little more on that school lunch for their children’s nutrition, but in the summer they rely heavily on the Banquet.”

Any sized group is welcome to serve at The Banquet; no group is too big or too small.

You will be able to make a difference one meal at a time.

“When you have a volunteer that has been here for the first time, when they are leaving, they really do have a sense of fulfillment. You do feel like you’ve done some good when you walk out of the doors of the Banquet,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“It’s rewarding; I feel like I’m doing some good,” Halverson said.

If you would like to sign up to help with a meal, you can either call The Banquet at 605-335-7066 or go to their website.