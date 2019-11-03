Volunteers making baby ponchos for Keep KELOLAND Warm

Keep KELOLAND Warm is branching out to help babies.

Ashley Thompson from KELOLAND Living met a mother at the last coat giveaway who needed something for her baby, but the smallest coats were gone. Thompson met the mother later with a coat, but decided to gather a group of volunteer moms and kids to make baby ponchos to give away.

“We’re making ponchos for babies who otherwise wouldn’t have winter coats and it’s important that babies stay warm,” 10-year-old Brielle Kolling said.

“It makes me feel really good because I like helping people and knowing that I’m helping babies makes me feel really good because babies are really important,” 10-year-old Ingrid Thompson said.

The volunteers made about 30 baby ponchos to be given away at future Keep KELOLAND Warm giveaways. If you are interested in making baby ponchos yourself, Ashley Thompson will have step by step instructions on KELOLAND Living tomorrow at 2. The ponchos are especially useful for babies in carseats.