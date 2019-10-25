Volunteers help community during Rake The Town event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a busy week of yard work for hundreds of volunteers in Sioux Falls. They’re taking part in the community-wide effort to Rake The Town, where volunteers rake leaves for elderly homeowners.

Many businesses are taking part as a way to help neighbors in-need, and enjoy time together outside the office.

“It’s great to be able to give back to the community to help anybody get out here to do it themselves. It’s a great opportunity for us to get out of the office, kind of hang out with our co-workers and friends and be out on one of the last night days before winter,” Todd Kruse, a volunteer with Rake the Town said.

You can accomplish a lot with just a rake and a desire to help others.

“All of us are able-bodied and willing to do this so, it’s a great chance to give out and give back to the community,” Kruse said.

Teams of volunteers raked more than 200 yards on Friday. They’ll tackle 100 more Saturday.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.