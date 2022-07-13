SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several volunteers spent their day helping to clean up parks around Sioux Falls.

The group from Eide Bailly focused on areas along the river, especially clearing debris from several recent storms.

The company has helped out around the city for several years as part of its community day.

“It’s great to be able to give back to our community and really it’s a fun way for our office to get to socialize with each other as well as feel like we’re doing something good for the community,” Stacy Erdmann, a Tax Partner with Eide Bailly, said.

The group also worked with the homeless population to help clean up encampment areas that have been set up in city parks.

“Picking up the trash, cleaning it up, it’s better for the community, working with the transients, letting them know we’re here to help them have a better place to stay,” Ryan Valland with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Officer Valland says police let the homeless community know they can stay at the parks during the day, but they can’t be there at night.