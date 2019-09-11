Volunteers for storm damage to contact 211 Helpline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People looking to volunteer or seeking volunteer help in relation with Tuesday’s tornado damage can dial the 211 Helpline.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken started the 10:30 a.m. news conference by announcing the 211 Helpline Center would be spearheading volunteer efforts in the city. Those looking to volunteer to help with cleanup efforts can contact 211. People must be 18-years-old or older to volunteer.

If you need help or volunteers, contact 211 as well. The City of Sioux Falls says as you continue to assess your damage to call 211. The City will be using their database to gather information about the extent of the damage.

— Whitney Fowkes (@KeloWhitney) September 11, 2019