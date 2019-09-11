Volunteers for storm damage to contact 211 Helpline

Breaking News
Lawmakers Consider Expanding 211 Helpline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People looking to volunteer or seeking volunteer help in relation with Tuesday’s tornado damage can dial the 211 Helpline. 

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken started the 10:30 a.m. news conference by announcing the 211 Helpline Center would be spearheading volunteer efforts in the city. Those looking to volunteer to help with cleanup efforts can contact 211. People must be 18-years-old or older to volunteer. 

If you need help or volunteers, contact 211 as well. The City of Sioux Falls says as you continue to assess your damage to call 211. The City will be using their database to gather information about the extent of the damage.

  • 52nd and Birchwood.
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Kevin Kjergaard KELO News
  • Courtesy: Jeff Stingley.
  • Tree damage Vista Lane. Courtesy Mary Schlimgen.
  • Advance Auto Parts on 41st Street
  • House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.
  • Looking to the west on 41st Street
  • Tree damage. Courtesy: Mary Moller.
  • Looking to the east on 41st Street
  • Courtesy Kelley Ballew
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • 38th St and Sycamore Avenue Tom Gould.
  • Harvey Dunn school Elizabeth Short.
  • Courtesy: Joe.
  • House damage. Courtesy: Laura Drobny.
  • 49th and Bahnson. Courtesy: Anthony Christenson.
  • 49th and Lewis.
  • Damage near Trail Ridge. Courtesy: Jandy Young.
  • Tree damage. Courtesy: Janice Nelson.
  • Behind Kohl’s Courtesy: Joni
  • Courtesy: Melanie
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • 46 West Apartments, south of Western Mall Courtesy: Shaun
  • Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen
  • Kiwanis Ave across from O’Gorman Courtesy: KELO Hannah Olsen
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Neighbor’s picnic table stuck on side of house Courtesy: Mackenzie
  • Downtown Sioux Falls Courtesy: Jay Huizenga, VP and General Manager of KELOLAND News
  • Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Billboard at 10th and Franklin East 10th by Franklin and Fairfax Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Tomar Hills area Courtesy: Bruce
  • Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey
  • Tree on house Courtesy: Chelsey
  • Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna
  • Near Garfield Ave Courtesy: Donna
  • Courtesy: Jena
  • Augustana University Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • 1st Ave. South of 14th Courtesy: Matthew Freeburg
  • Penbrooke Place Apartments Augustana University Courtesy: Klarissa
  • Ralph Rogers Courtesy: Eric
  • 85th and Cliff Courtesy: Jennifer
  • 41st business Courtesy: KELO Angela Kennecke
  • Courtesy: Ben
  • Courtesy: Ben
  • Courtesy: Matt
  • Courtesy: Matt
  • Damage at 49th and Lewis.
  • Tree damage east side Sioux Falls. Courtesy: C Winter,
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Flooding in Bridgewater. Courtesy: Cheryl Deibert.
  • Best Buy truck flipped.
  • Courtesy: Nicole Muth.
  • Mailman delivery. Courtesy: Matthew DeWitte.
  • The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2
  • The Inn on Westport. Courtesy: Tresa Knoff 2
  • 52nd and Birchwood.
  • S Elmwood Ave north of W 49th Street. Courtesy: Brittany Close

