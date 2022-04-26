SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many organizations rely on volunteers to help get important work done. That’s no different at Feeding South Dakota.

Tuesday is Wesley McCullough’s first time volunteering at Feeding South Dakota.

“I looked up multiple volunteer spots and I feel like something like this, something so small, can make a huge impact,” volunteer, Wesley McCullough said.

McCullough and about 20 other volunteers are packing freezer goods that will be given away at upcoming mobile distributions.

“We have about 5,000 boxes that come out of our distribution center each week and with a strong volunteer base, with all of our shifts full, we can pack about 4,500 boxes,” eastern volunteer coordinator, Isabella Oliver said.

Last year the volunteers at Feeding South Dakota contributed nearly 50,000 hours of work.

“There’s different tasks we can do, whether that be in the sort room, organizing our donated and retail items that come in, that can be a little smaller group, if we have a big group we can run through a pack,” Oliver said.

There are two shifts a day that needs to be filled with volunteers.

“We recently increased our volunteer group size to accommodate up to 20 volunteers, so we would love to have 20 each shift, we will roll with however many we get,” Oliver said.

Oliver says it takes a lot of hands to get the work done.

“We could not do the work in the community that we do without those volunteers,” Oliver said.

Giving McCullough another reason to donate his time again.

“It’s only just a few hours, two to three hours, it’s quick, part of it is interacting with others, I don’t know any of the people here but it’s a nice way to talk to other people,” McCullough said.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can sign up individually or as a group. We’ve provided a link for where to sign up here.