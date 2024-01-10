SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The “Kids’ Kitchen” food pantry in the Sanford Children’s Hospital lobby is celebrating its 1 year anniversary. It now provides food support to more than a thousand people a month.

A Truck from Feeding South Dakota dropped off food today at the Sanford Children’s Hospital.

Inside was a beehive of activity as workers from different departments rushed to get frozen food in the freezers and the rest put away. This chaotic dance takes place every week. Even the Castle’s Chief Medical Officer was pitching in.

“I can take that. Fruit is fantastic. Excellent.”

Dr. Joe Segeleon says the Kids Kitchen, which gives away 3 quarters of a ton of food a week, is a volunteer effort by the staff.

“We say it takes a Castle here, we have individuals from Child’s Voice that comes over and help us because child voice is also participating in this,” said Segleon. “We have social workers, we have nurses, we have administrative individuals we have people from all walks of life, we have a security guard today that has been lifting a lot of the heavy bags of potatoes it’s been incredible.”

Segeleon says when they started the Kids Kitchen, they knew there were people they could help, but the need for food surprised the staff. And they’ve seen an increase in just the last three months. Sanford social worker Maggie Luschen says more than 20 percent of the people checking in to the castle can be considered food insecure.

“I think people should not judge a book by the cover; like I said, we are seeing people who did not need food before, so they will come in with their nice car and nice clothes, and they could still be struggling, said Luschen.

The Kid’s Kitchen is a small room with a big impact.

“I think we are all a job loss, a medical emergency away from being in that same position,” said Luschen.

While Feeding South Dakota provides the food, the Kid’s Kitchen is in need of personal products like soap, shampoo, and hygiene products. The volunteers are also looking for corporate sponsors to provide the sturdy bags that go home with families.