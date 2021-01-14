Volunteering during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since the pandemic started, volunteering opportunities have gone through some changes.

For the last 11 years, Elaine Frary and her husband have been volunteering for Sanford Health.

After retiring, she says they decided to find a way to give back to the community.

“I visit with patients and I take in crossword puzzle books and word search books, adult coloring pages. Sometimes give a prayer shawl or a small quilt to people. And I visit with patients and listen to their stories,” Frary said.

She says conversation is needed now more than ever during a time when visitors are limited.

But it’s not just patients who are benefiting from volunteers like Frary, but the volunteers themselves.

“Volunteering is one of those things that can reduce stress, reduce anxiety, and reduce depression. And right now in this pandemic, many of us are feeling that way,” Nona Bixler said.

Nona Bixler says even if you aren’t comfortable leaving your home, there’s many opportunities to help without going anywhere.

“We have volunteers that are knitting prayer shawls at home, making masks. We have one volunteer that has made herself over 2,000 masks herself,” Bixler said.

Frary and her husband have taken advantage of so many volunteering opportunities, they took home a special award.

“We were awarded the Volunteer of the Year award, which is, we’re very humbled and honored by that award. We’re part of a group of a lot of people that make a difference at Sanford,” Frary said.

Bixler says there’s something for everyone to help with, and encourages others to get involved. People who wish to do so can click here.

“One of the most popular ones is baby rocking. People love to come and rock babies. And so, that is very popular, but there’s anything from baby rocking to escorting, to staying at home and making those prayer shawls or, or tying a blanket for a child in the children’s hospital,” Bixler said.