Volunteer to releaf Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is hosting an event to plant 355 trees across 12 parks in Sioux Falls.

The two events will take place on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 to plant trees across Sioux Falls. All volunteers need are clothes appropriate for working outdoors, closed toed shoes, and gloves. The trees and shovels will be provided.

According to Sioux Falls Parks and Rec, one tree should take 30 minutes to plant with a team of at least three people.

Individuals and organizations can sign up to volunteer here.