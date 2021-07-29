Volunteer group stepping up in times of need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The search for a missing Dell Rapids woman has come to a sad ending.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says Kenyon Brown’s body was discovered Wednesday evening during a search by the Prairie Patriots.

This is one of several times the organization has responded in a time of need.

When a trio of tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls a few years ago, the Prairie Patriots jumped into action helping people clean up.

“We’re all volunteers, and not a single person in our organization gets a paycheck,” Prairie Patriots CEO Jeff Shawd said.

The group of trained volunteers has skills in a variety of areas including ground and water searches, CPR, and radio communications. The non-profit is also starting a search dive team.

“When someone is in need, someone needs to step up to help and that’s what our organization tries to do. We try to help as much as possible,” Prairie Patriots president Greg Anderson said.

Prairie Patriots formed in 2003 in Sioux Falls. Today there are chapters in the Dakotas and Nebraska.

“I grew up on a farm and when someone was in need farmers would get together and just help each other, whether it be somebody getting cancer and needed the crop taken out. Today, this world is so busy with living, just living that we’re losing that. There’s a lot of us that still like that,” Shawd said.