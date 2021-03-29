Volunteer firefighters battle blaze north of Brandon

NEAR BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just crews in western KELOLAND fighting fires, dry conditions and strong winds are also causing problems in eastern South Dakota.

Firefighters from three departments have been battling a huge grass fire north of Brandon.

The call came in at about 1 p.m. Monday.

It quickly scorched about 80 acres near 256th Street and 482nd Avenue, but it could have been much larger if not for the help of area farmers.

Thick white smoke filled the air as crews from Brandon, Garretson and Valley Springs did their best to try and get this field fire under control.

But strong winds hampered their efforts.

Kyle Davis, who lives in the area, brought water to first responders. But he also wanted to check on his grandfather’s barn.

“My grandfather owns this section here, I live with them down on the farm, I got worried when a neighbor called like three times to say there’s a fire over at the barn so I had to rush over to make sure everything was okay,” Kyle Davis said.

The barn was okay, but 175 round bales caught fire and are still burning tonight.

Firefighters from three departments are here, but several farmers are also here helping in the fight.

They brought their tractors and discs to till up the land to try and keep the flames from spreading.

Farmer Scott Tripp says it’s no coincidence they showed up.

“This year at the annual township meeting we talked about a fire last year they had and the amazing response we got so firefighters got with them and got phone numbers so they can call them and help just like this, I mean we are all neighbors and we’re all in the same area it’s just nice that equipment can speed this up, water can’t always do it,” Tripp said.

Tripp says the farmers and volunteer firefighters work well together.

“They do a wonderful job and are always on the spot, we couldn’t do it without them,” Tripp said. “If it wasn’t for the farmers with this kind of wind, I think this could have kept going for miles.”

So far there’s been no word on what sparked the blaze.