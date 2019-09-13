Voluntary evacuations underway in Madison

Voluntary evacuations have been underway in Madison Thursday night for residents in the southern part of the city.

The concern is that water on Silver Creek is rising and rising fast, because water is going over the spillway at Lake Herman.

Public Information Officer for the Madison police department Aaron Talich tells us there’s been no breach in the spillway, but they are watching it closely.

They’ve also evacuated residents from the Bethel Nursing Home as a precautionary measure. Talich also says there are a lot of county and township roads underwater and they are advising no travel, because some of the roads don’t have barricade signs up yet.