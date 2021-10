VOLGA, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning to residents in Volga.

Authorities are asking residents to check the lug nuts on their vehicles before driving.

The Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of people loosening lug nuts on cars in the Volga area.

If you have any information on this, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 696-8300.