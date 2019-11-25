VOA’s spirit tree donation drive helping spread holiday cheer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Volunteers of America Dakotas is asking for your help in spreading some Christmas cheer this year.

Every year, Lewis stores across Sioux Falls and the VOA team up to provide those in need with Christmas gifts for the holiday season, but they can’t do it without help from the community.

Lewis stores around Sioux Falls are opening their doors and their hearts this holiday season with the annual VOA Spirit Trees.

“People always come in and we may have a tree full of tags then in a day or two, especially as we get closer to the holiday season, there will be 30 to 40 bags under that tree,” Manager of Lewis at 26th & Sycamore David Ferrier said.

While the holiday season is a time for joy, for some, things can be less jovial.

“People are disconnected from their family; they may be estranged from their family; they’re going through a residential treatment program right now where there’s no contact with their family. Through the holiday season, of course family means everything,” Managing Director of Volunteers of America Dakotas Brian Mulder said.

When you walk into any Lewis you’ll find a tree with red tags with wants and needs written on them by those who already receive help from the VOA.

“A want could be something like a hoodie sweatshirt, it could be a toy for a child,” Mulder said. “Those needs are more of the personal hygiene items: shampoo, body soap, along those lines.”

Then shoppers can pull a tag off the tree, find the items and set them under it for collection.

“With that, we probably see gifts come in — near 500 gifts come in,” Mulder said.

“It’s saying ‘Hey, here’s somebody you can help,’ and it’s telling you how to do it and then we’ll get the gift delivered to them. I think just the ease of it and that good feeling you get when you know you’ve helped someone,” Ferrier said.

But it’s not just the gifts that make this a gift worth giving.

“Just knowing that they’re supported by a larger community helps them during this holiday season,” Mulder said.

Gifts must be collected by December 13, 2019, to be sure that their participants have a gift to open during the holidays.

To learn more about the Volunteers of America Dakotas and their mission, check out their website.