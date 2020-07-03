Visitors travel from near and far to the Black Hills for presidential visit and fireworks show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Some of those attending Friday’s event made a stop in Rapid City before heading out to Mount Rushmore. Shuttles picked up ticket holders and bused them to the monument.

People traveled from near and far to make their way to the Black Hills Friday to take in a visit from President Donald Trump and a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore.

Scott and Isaac May and their family came all the way from Texas.

“We drove 27 hours to come up to see the fireworks and of course President Trump and have a little fun with it,” going to event, Scott May said.

Department of Tourism officials say about 45 buses are taking 2,200 people to the monument.

Hannah Rosson and Riley Koubek are here from California.

“It’s just going to be a great experience and I think that it’s neat they’re still trying to make it happen even though there’s been a lot of things going on this year with the coronavirus and everything, so I think it’s nice they’re trying to have a celebration to some extent,” attending event, Hannah Rosson said.

“I want to see Donald Trump speak, that will be really cool, and hopefully we have front row seats,” attending event, Riley Koubek said.

So whether you traveled across the state or across the country, there’s one thing these people can agree on.

“It’s pretty exciting. I can’t wait to see the show tonight,” attending event, Isaac Sutton said.

“What an opportunity for South Dakota and Mount Rushmore,” attending event, Tom Sutton said.

Attendees also had to go through a security screening before going to Mount Rushmore. The shuttles will bring everyone back after the fireworks.