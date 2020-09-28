Visitors from all over come to see Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — From green to yellow, orange and red, leaves are changing colors. Visitors from all over are headed to Spearfish to see for themselves, bringing even more tourism to the area.

Mistie Caldwell, executive director with Visit Spearfish, says fall is a very special time of year for the area.

“Especially this year when social distancing and keeping ourselves safe and the community safe are so important. And the fall leaves at this point right now are at a 90 to 100 percent peak. So that’s thousands of people coming to enjoy our beautiful Black Hills,” Caldwell said.

While it is free to see the fall colors, these visitors bring in great business.

“It provides us an opportunity to explain to them also everything that’s going on in Spearfish from the Matthews Opera House, the Great Plains Heritage Center, the retail downtown, all of those things, once they come in our door we can talk to them about before they make that magical trip down Spearfish Canyon,” Caldwell said.

“We heard it’s beautiful here this time of year. We are from Northern Wisconsin, it’s beautiful there too but we see that every year,” Heather said.

Dave and Heather Gryboski are visiting Spearfish Canyon for the first time. Heather says it definitely won’t be their last.

“It’s incredible, just amazing. The views and the canyon and all the rock formation, it’s just really cool,” Heather said.

You can stay updated with the fall reports on the Visit Spearfish Facebook page.