Visitors enjoy First Day Hike at Good Earth State Park

At Good Earth State Park today, people were enjoying a first day hike through the snow.

Two of the hikers made a trip from Saint Paul, Minnesota, to enjoy some fresh air. They have spent time exploring Minnesota state parks and are now spending today visiting parks here in South Dakota.

“Relaxing, getting outside, we found out it’s good for your immune system to be out in nature, so we’re just trying to spend as much time as we can outdoors these days,” Daniel Cleland said.

Good Earth State Park encouraged people to head outdoors today for a self-guided hike.