Visitors can now book tree houses at Buffalo Ridge Resort

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Camping is a booming business this summer.. especially in Western KELOLAND. And one resort has a slightly different way for you to enjoy the outdoors.

Walking through this unique campground, you’ll find visitors from all over. Chris Bratrsovsky and her three generations of family from Colorado booked three tree houses. Yes, that’s right. Tree houses.

“Love it. They have plumbing, they have sinks and dishes and a stove and they’ve got a microwave. They’ve got everything you’d need but you’re still camping,” Chris Bratrsovsky said.

There are four tree houses on the Buffalo Ridge’s Campground Resort, this one’s is Renaissance.

Jessica Noteboom, the Marketing Director for Custer Hospitality and Resorts, says these tree houses are the newest addition to the resort.

“They are tree houses after all so we created it for more of an outdoor space for living and visiting,” Noteboom said.

“Just loving being together and having a great time,” Chris Bratrsovsky said.

Along with the treehouses, the resort offers glamping tents, teepees, and a full campground.

Nikki and George Collier brought their 3-year-old from Idaho.

“We are doing a road trip from Idaho to Iowa for a family get together and this is one of our stops that we wanted to make and we are so happy we did because it’s beautiful here,” Collier said.

The two say it’s been a great trip so far. And it won’t be their last.

“We will definitely have to come back here and as our son gets older we can explore the area a little more and yeah definitely come back,” Nikki Collier said.

The Buffalo Ridge Resort is experiencing a lack of staff and increased traffic similar to businesses throughout the state. However, each of the staff is pitching in to cover the area.