RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Public Works Department wants you to tour the Mountain View Water Treatment Plant.

The city of Rapid City approved the second reading of an ordinance that adjusts the city’s water utility rate structure.

The revenue from that increase will be used for upgrades and renovations at the over-60-year-old facility.

The tour is scheduled for this Thursday at 2 in the afternoon.