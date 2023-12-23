Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Visit Rapid City has been a major contributor in helping the city’s economy with over three million dollars in hotels and local shopping.

Visit Rapid City’s efforts are much appreciated by the hotels in the area who work alongside the group.

“Events, sporting groups, just all different kinds of venues come to the Rapid City area and stay in our hotels, use our facilities, our meeting rooms, and dining. You know, it’s just a great boom to the economy,” Best Western Ramkota General Manager Wade Lampert said.

Each event presents an opportunity to showcase Rapid City to new visitors.

“Visitors who may have never been out here before and it exposes them to Rapid City. To incentivise them to invest in Rapid City’s future. It obviously helps out our Rapid City Regional Airport and small businesses. So it helps more than just their directness to the host venue itself,” Visit Rapid City Director of Sales Tyson Steiger said.

Visit Rapid City helped aid Rapid City by bringing in 50 different groups to hold their events and meetings here within Rapid City. Which featured over 5,000 hotel rooms being booked, and they expect 2024 to be even better.

“With the contributions of Visit Rapid City’s marketing and sales efforts, we’re expecting a banner year, best year ever in 2024. With 11 millions dollars of economic impact driving into Rapid City’s economy. We’re looking at 20,000 sleeping rooms being generated in our Rapid City hotels, through these efforts,” Steiger said.

Hosting all of these events not only helps put money back into the economy, but it also supports working locals.

“It means a lot. I mean anytime we can help the local economy, keep our employees employed and working hard along with all the other hospitality and shopping. I mean it just trickles down and it’s a great feeling,” Lampert said.

Rapid City welcomes groups from various sectors including agricultural, medical, government, trade association, fraternal organizations and reunions.