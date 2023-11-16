SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls students are getting ready for an evening of art and poetry.

The Vision and Voice event gives students the chance to express themselves and share stories and messages through art.

Joe Foss senior L’erin Valenzuela’s painting is inspired by his love of bull riding.

“To me, it’s more than a sport. It’s a way to clear my mind and show the world what I can really do,” Valenzuela said.

Meanwhile, Joe Foss junior Nyla Jackson’s piece features colorful swirls.

“There are so many things going on in life, but there’s still beauty within it,” Jackson said.

The stars on 17-year-old Finn Allen’s canvas are imperfect, just the way the Joe Foss junior intended.

“I think it reflects what’s going on in everybody’s life. I think we get really caught up in social media and trying to present ourselves as these perfect human beings, but we’re not, and I think people need to learn to accept that that’s okay,” Allen said.

The Vision and Voice artist-in-residence says about 45 kids are taking part in this semester’s event.

“I’ve had a couple of them who have been in abusive relationships. The one thing I’ve noticed with this group is that everybody’s kind of telling the story of how they made it out. Not necessarily the trauma that has happened, but now what they are like on the other side,” Artist-in-residence Joan Zych said.

Students will also read poetry on stage.

19-year-old Joe Foss Senior Shalynn Vargas wrote a poem about her pregnancy and giving birth to her daughter last year.

“It was a really big turning point in my life and growing up I was a little here and there, so I’m here at school now to finish for her,” Vargas said.

On Friday, friends and family will have a chance to hear the poems and see the art, all created by students.

The showcase will be at the Axtell Park building.

The doors open at 6:00 PM and poetry starts at 7:00 PM.

Be sure to enter through the “L” door.

This semester’s Vision and Voice features mostly Joe Foss students, but a couple Axtell Park students are also a part of it.

