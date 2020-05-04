Virtual training looks to fill high demand for essential construction workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota and South Dakota Department of Transportation, are looking to get people involved in construction. Not just to help people build up a career but something even bigger than themselves.

COVID-19 is making it tough for people to find jobs, but you don’t have to dig too deep to find a career.

“The demand for construction workers, not only in Sioux Falls but also in South Dakota, is huge,” Executive Vice President of the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota Toby Crow said

There are roughly 24,000 people working in the essential construction industry today. Many of which are nearing or currently at retirement age.

“And we haven’t had a lot of people in the younger generation entering the construction industry, so there’s a big void right now,” Crow said.

Starting Monday, Virtual Training Session begin for anyone who’s interested in a position.

“Anywhere from being flaggers, pilot car individuals, working on the sides of the road, and growing actually within the industry, and doing heavy equipment operators,” Chief Administrative Officer of Project Solutions Kathelene Thurman said.

Session coordinator Kathelene Thurman says you don’t need an education to sign up. The only thing they require are hard and dedicated workers.

“It’s not just a summer job. It’s a career… and the benefits and the opportunities to grow: they want you. We need you,” Thurman said.

“If you want to be outside on a beautiful day, like the first of May, it’s supposed to be 80 degrees, you don’t get that on a job where you’re sitting in the office,” Crow said.

It’s a career where you aren’t just building long lasting structures, but you’re also building a legacy.

“If you’re somebody that likes to do something with your hands; If you like to see that you’ve built something at the end of the day, end of the week, come back a year or so later and say, ‘I was a part of that,’ show your kids, show your grand kids down the line, it’s really awesome to be a part of the legacy of South Dakota,” Crow said.

The 40-minute live classes begin Monday morning at 10 AM. With following sessions on Wednesday and Friday.

You can apply at the SD Roads 2 Jobs website.