Virtual running competition raising money for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Runners can go the distance this week for families struggling to put food on the table during this pandemic. You can take part in the Feed the Fight Virtual Fund Run.

The competition may be virtual, but runners will get a real workout during the race sponsored by All Sport Central that is raising money for Feeding South Dakota.

“Feeding is essential and feeding South Dakota does a fantastic job of getting that food out to the people that need it,” All Sport Central President & CEO Steve Kurtenbach said.

Here’s how the race works. Go run a mile, a 5K, 10K or a half-marathon before Sunday evening. Take pictures of yourself running and then post your times.

“This allows them to actually do the events in their homes, out on the bike trail themselves, out on a track by themselves so we actually give them the ability to download a bib they put it on, they can them time themselves,” Kurtenbach said.

Feeding South Dakota is serving more families struggling financially because of the pandemic.

“The race comes at a critical time when we’re looking for funding for the work that we’re doing. When COVID-19 first came into our area in South Dakota, we were a little hesitant to ask for funds because we really had no idea what was going on and it didn’t take very long for us to realize that we were incurring a lot of new expenses,” Jennifer Stensaas of Feeding South Dakota said.

You first have to register to take part in the virtual race. You can do that by going to the All Sport Central website.

Last week, a virtual race raised money for the One Sioux Falls fund to help families struggling with expenses during the pandemic. All Sport Central plans to hold virtual races through the spring and summer. Next week’s race will raise money for Downtown Sioux Falls.