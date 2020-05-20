Virtual fundraising event tonight to feature live music, light show

Wednesday night, you can support a good cause, listen to live music, and watch a light show all from your phone or computer.

It’s called “You are Essential – Shine the Light on Hunger.”

The event will not only raise awareness about hunger and the people who are helping fight it, but also encourage donations to Feeding South Dakota.

One of the ways Feeding South Dakota is helping families in need is distributing emergency food boxes to communities all over South Dakota.

“Prior to the virus, a lot of our product was going to be donated product. A lot of those donations have shrunk down because of the sheer demand that the retail stores are seeing by the consumers, so there’s less of that donated product coming out of the manufacturing world. And so we’re having to rely more on purchased products so we’re having to buy more food to fill these boxes,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said.

Tonight’s fundraising event runs from 9:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Head to Feeding South Dakota’s Facebook page and you’ll be able to see a light show and hear live music from Kory and the Fireflies.

HenkinSchultz, Pinnacle Productions, and the organization “Let it Shine South Dakota” are all partners in the event.

“It’s just neat to see groups come together to help out. We’ve got a great community and a lot of great people making an effort to help,” Kory Van Sickle of Kory and the Fireflies said.

“This is a statewide event. It’s a statewide fundraiser, and it’s our goal to raise as much money as we can so we can continue to feed more and more people as this crisis lingers on,” Gassen said.

You can donate on an event website or on Feeding South Dakota’s website.