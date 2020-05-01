Virtual First Friday bringing a taste of Downtown into your home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Just because we can’t be together that isn’t keeping the community apart for this month’s Virtual First Friday.

Every First Friday gives people, new and old, a taste of what Downtown Sioux Falls has to to offer. In May, they typically kick things off with the annual Art & Wine Walk.

“Obviously, that’s not happening. It’s been delayed or postponed,” Owner of R-Wine Bar and Kitchen Riccardo Tarabelsi said.

Many downtown businesses are still finding ways to keep things lively. Riccardo Tarabelsi, owner of R-Wine bar, has been testing a virtual wine tasting.

“The response was so great. We had 25 people on a Zoom meeting, and the best part about that is that you can see other people tasting the same wines you are,” Tarabelsi said.

That connectivity is a huge part of what’s driving today’s Virtual First Friday.

“We’re going to be showcasing everything that Downtown Sioux Falls has to offer from the food, drinks, shops,” Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier said.

By using StreamYard, DTSF is connecting with several businesses to host something like a talk show.

“On the hour, each hour, we’ll be starting off and featuring some kind of food, some kind of drink, and then a business will be coming on live and we’ll be talking to them and doing some interactive stuff,” Swier said.

Tarabelsi will be a guest discussing their virtual wine tasting and giving tips on how to do it.

“It’s educational. It’s fun. But it’s, more importantly, a way to connect,” Tarabelsi said.

Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier encourages viewers to order take out food or drinks from DTSF to enhance their experience.

“We’ll all be at our own houses. all the businesses will either be at their business or at their house; it’s going to be a live stream just like this,” Swier said.

Giving not just a taste of downtown but a sense of normalcy.

“One of the best things that came out of that was that one of my guests sent me a message and said, ‘Thank you for doing this. I felt like I wasn’t in quarantine,'” Tarabelsi said.

Virtual First Friday begins Friday night at 4 p.m. on the Downtown Sioux Falls Facebook page. R-Wine’s virtual wine tasting starts at 6:30 p.m.