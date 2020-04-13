Virtual coffee event to help prevent homelessness

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing financial hardship for many people.

In fact, a KELOLAND non-profit that helps people with rent, utilities and more is expecting a higher demand for its services.

But there’s a way for you to help fight homelessness.

Hundreds of people showed up for the Sioux River Roast Off last year.

But with social distancing a top priority right now, the Community Outreach is making some adjustments for this year’s coffee event.

“So we transitioned our festival into an online event where individuals can still get to try coffee from all over the region. They can purchase and buy beans from some of these local businesses that really need our support right now. Plus, they will be able to make a five dollar donation with each purchase to The Community Outreach to prevent homelessness,” The Community Outreach Resource & Development Manager Peter Nord said.

Buying coffee beans isn’t your only option.

You can also buy a gift card for brewed coffee and make a donation

All you have to do is go to a website and choose from a variety of coffee options.

The online event is happening now through April 24, but depending on its success it could be extended.

Coffea and Parable Coffee Company are two of the several businesses in the region taking part.

“This event isn’t about one company or someone benefiting more than another, but just building the whole community up for it,” Coffea Wholesale Manager Dan Sinkgraven said

“It’s really important of us to connect with the community, so just being able to reach out, being able to help in any way we can, it’s kind of what we’re all about,” Parable Coffee Company Founder Brandon Wollman said.

And this year, there’s more need than ever for organizations like the Community Outreach.

“You’ll get a great cup of coffee, and hopefully you’ll be changing someone’s life in a very dramatic way,” Nord said.



