VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for a double murder in Roanoke, Virginia was arrested in Vermillion Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Edward Denoyar was indicted for First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding and 3 counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony on October 2, 2023.

Edward Denoyer

The charges stem from an incident that happened in Roanoke on September 17, 2023. Following the shooting, authorities say Denoyer fled Virginia.

Denoyer’s whereabouts were not known until Wednesday morning when he was taken into custody by authorities.

Denoyer was taken to the Clay County jail where he is being held pending his initial appearance and extradition to Virginia.