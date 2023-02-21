SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Sioux Falls, we’ve brought you multiple stories recently about the police department seeing an increase in people more willing to fire a gun. Those kinds of violent offices are being seen in Rapid City too.

In 2021, the state saw 41 total homicides, more than two thousand aggravated assaults, more than six thousand drug and narcotics violations and 747 weapon violations.

Since may of 2021, The AG’s office has investigated sixteen officer involved shootings statewide. That includes five officer-involved shootings in Rapid City and eight in Sioux Falls.

“Unfortunately, South Dakota, we have witnessed an uptick in violence like many other places in the nation over the last couple of years,” Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said.

And the state’s two largest cities are seeing similar issues when it comes to violent crimes. Leaders in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City say the majority of the cases involve people already familiar with the court system, like re-offenders or those on supervised releases from prison.

“We are arresting the same people over and over again for violent crimes,” Sioux Falls Assistant Police Chief Nick Cook said.

“We’re noting that these repeat offenders are not being held accountable. As a result, they’re right back connecting up with their old ways,” Hedrick said.

One proposed bill making its way through the South Dakota Legislature this session could help with that. Senate Bill 146, introduced by Republican Senator Brent Hoffman of Sioux Falls, would limit parole for violent offenders. Some of those offenses include manslaughter, kidnapping, rape, aggravated assault and human trafficking.

“Locally, we have great relationships with our state’s attorney, our federal attorney, federal partners, local agencies that are around us. We’ve been trying to look at what approaches can we do to help the community and be impactful,” Cook said.

Cook says recently the Sioux Falls Police Department started a violent crimes unit.

“Their focus is driven on those main offenders that are out committing violent offenses, gun offenses. This just started within the last month and they’ve had an impactful month,” Cook said.

So it’s just finding a different approach on focusing on those people that are the constant issues within our community

Asst. Chief Nick Cook with the Sioux Falls Police Department

Another issue both Sioux Falls and Rapid City are seeing is the role drugs, specifically meth, play in criminal activity.

“Drugs have always played a part in a lot of criminal’s activities and criminals commit crimes to support drug habits or drug sales,” Cook said.

“For many years we’ve lacked treatment for meth and that is a statewide issue. If we’re not going to hold people accountable for the criminal justice system for utilizing meth, we have to find ways to get them off of this dangerous drug,” Hedrick said.

For Sioux Falls, Cook says violent crime is a citywide problem. In Rapid City, however, there is one specific neighborhood that has been adversely affected.

Neighborhood in Rapid City adversely affected by violent crime.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we will take a look at the Surfwood and Knollwood Drive neighborhood of Rapid City that has seen an uptick in violent crimes recently.