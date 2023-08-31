SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s a new store in Sioux Falls and its owners hail from just across the state line in Edgerton and Luverne, Minnesota.

Farmhouse Market opened its doors on August 18th on the east side of downtown Sioux Falls with new, vintage and handmade items from both the Vander Ziel family and their vendors. But the store also has its own line of furniture paint.

“My husband actually redoes all the furniture for the store and so he makes all the Farmhouse Market Furniture Paint,” Kristy Vander Ziel, owner of Farmhouse Market, said.

Vander Ziel says they also pour their own handmade soy candles.

“I really like the homemade aspect of it because I feel like it’s just still from a person that you know. You can see them, they made this,” Vander Ziel said.

This is the second location for the family-owned business that got its start in Edgerton, Minnesota, but they came here to the corner of 10th Street and Franklin Avenue knowing Sioux Falls would be receptive of both their new and vintage goods.

“So far, it’s been great. We love all of our Sioux Falls customers and we’ve been meeting more and more new people and feel really welcomed in the area,” Vander Ziel said.

Another Midwest storefront with room to grow.

“Our store is always changing. We bring in new stuff everyday, our vendors are here multiple times a week bringing in new stuff. And we do plan on having fun events like Ladies Nights Out, shop hops with other businesses around our area and also just bringing some fun food trucks or coffee trucks down too,” Vander Ziel said.

Vander Ziel runs the store alongside her husband and son.