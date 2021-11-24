Vintage clothing shop opens in downtown Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — 605 Vintage opened its storefront just a couple weeks ago, offering unique and local vintage clothing to downtown Brookings. There are wearable items dating back all the way to the 1950’s. This shop provides a sustainable way to wear the latest fashions.

If you’ve ever wondered where you could get your hands on a 1990’s Friends t-shirt or a vintage SDSU sweatshirt, look no further than 605 Vintage. The new shop provides a unique way to find fashionable clothing and give pieces a new life.

“Just because they may be sitting dormant in somebody’s attic or basement for years on years or lets say it was sitting at a thrift store and somebody passed on it, its just saving another t-shirt from the landfill and giving it a new life,” said Trevor Swift Hawk, store owner.

This isn’t your traditional clothing shop. Swift Hawk also allows customers to trade their own vintage pieces for cash or in store credit.

“The buy and sell trade model isn’t new, but it’s kind of new to clothing,” said Swift Hawk.

New shopping experiences like this one help to enhance downtown Brookings.

“I think the more businesses that we can have downtown that offer a variety of different items, like 605 Vintage does– it gets more people on the street, more people coming downtown into our community and shopping downtown,” said Laci Thompson, vice chair of Downtown Brookings for the Chamber of Commerce.

One of Swift Hawk’s favorites and oldest finds is this 1950’s South Dakota State College Champion sweatshirt.

“Every t-shirt I have in here is basically one of one. I don’t have multiple sizes of each t-shirt and I think it’s becoming more popular because the younger generation is becoming more conscious of where they shop,” said Swift Hawk.

Swift Hawk says he really likes vintage Champion brand sweatshirts and has around 70 in his collection.

The shop is open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday. More information on 605 Vintage can be found on Instagram under the handle “605_vintage.”