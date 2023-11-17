SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vikings great John Randle pays a visit to Sioux Falls. He tells us last night was the first time he’s been in South Dakota. On the field he was as fierce as they come, he is still the Minnesota Vikings all-time sack leader.

KELOLAND was at a Vikings practice in 1997 where he showed his speed and power.

But nowadays John Randle has a much calmer profession. He helps young players find their way in the league and in life, and supports good causes for the NFL. One of those good causes is a Flandreau organization called Helping Kids Round First.

“What they are doing for Nicaragua which is the poorest country in Central America. Also, come out to help them raise some money and see South Dakota,” said Randle.

The “Helping Kids Round First” nonprofit started out by providing kids with baseball equipment, but it has evolved to doing much more.

“So go to where the baseball players are the poorest is what it amounted to, that is where we started now you are helping the same families you gave baseball equipment to with food, with health care with homes so,” said Craig Severtson, founder of Helping Kids Round First.

Meeting fans in Sioux Falls, even on the phone, Randle fielded a lot of questions about his thoughts on this year’s Vikings team and their recent wins. Randle says he’s impressed with Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

“This is his second year but I think in two to three years we will be looking at Kevin as an amazement because the guy knows what he is doing he’s won a Superbowl,” said Randle.

Randle says he is enjoying how players have stepped up and hoping for the best for the rest of the season.

“I’m just sitting back like a fan watching it from amazement,” said Randle.