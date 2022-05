SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Sioux Falls got a bird’s eye view of the wall of wind, as it moved through Sioux Falls.

Amy Herrick took these pictures from the plane, as it attempted to land in Sioux Falls, but was rerouted to Omaha.

Photo from plane trying to land in Sioux Falls.

The plane landed safely in Omaha and passengers are being kept on board and told they will be leaving for Sioux Falls, shortly.