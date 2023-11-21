SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vietnam veterans gathered in Sioux Falls this morning for a pinning ceremony Congressman Dusty Johnson’s office organized. Around three dozen Vietnam-era veterans came to the Military Heritage Alliance this morning, some with their families. It’s part of the Vietnam War Commemoration, a national program that Congressman Dusty Johnson and his staff adopted.

Veterans are called up, asked to say a few words if they want, and then awarded a pin, a coin, and a certificate honoring their service.

“We did three tours of Vietnam 6 months each, in 66, 67, and 68,” Veteran Wayne Boddicker told the crowd.

Among those being honored are two of three brothers who served in Vietnam and grew up in Parkston. The Boddicker brothers served aboard destroyers in the U.S. Navy.

“I feel that all of the Vietnam veterans were neglected right after the war and even during years afterward,” said Doug Boddicker.

His brother, Wayne, says he eventually lost his legs to Agent Orange exposure.

“It means a lot to finally be recognized for my service. For years, we never got any recognition whatsoever, so it means a great deal to me today,” said Wayne Boddicker.

During each veteran’s interaction with the congressman, Johnson feels it is important to look them in the eye.

“For me, the most important part of the ceremony is hearing about their service, but the second most important part is when I look them in the eye, and I say on behalf of the United States government that a grateful nation thanks and honors you for your service. And it means a lot to me, and you can tell that it means a fair amount to these honorees as well.”

Johnson says they’ve honored close to a thousand veterans so far and he would like to see more veterans and their families sign up for the program. Vietnam veterans who would like to be honored can sign up on Congressman Johnson’s webpage.