WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — As KELOLAND News continues its coverage of Midwest Honor Flight, we’re hearing from Vietnam War veterans.

Terry Munson and David Lovaas are not only friends but also Vietnam veterans.

“Had some good experiences and bad experiences as everyone did,” Veteran Terry Munson said.

Munson recalled a time when he was wounded during combat.

“Spent a month and a half in the hospital and went back to the unit,” Munson said.

The trip meant a lot to both of the Sioux Falls men who served in the Army.

Not only did they take in different war memorials, but they also received cheers and support on their journey.

“It means that after 58 years, it’s come true. The people care about us and the sacrifices we went through and everybody was important in that role,” Veteran David Lovaas said.

“At the airport the welcome there was just amazing to see everybody clapping and hollering and stuff. It really brought good feelings for all of us,” Munson said.

But it didn’t stop there

A crowd of people awaited the 81 veterans in Sioux Falls as they wrapped up their Midwest Honor Flight.

It was a welcome home to our country’s heroes.

Click the links to hear from World War II and Korean War veterans.