Video tweet from DWU men’s basketball coach goes viral

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A video tweet from Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball head coach Matt Wilber is gaining plenty of attention online.

On Sunday, Wilber tweeted a video of him falling over after attempting to sit in his chair during a game at the Corn Palace Saturday. As of Monday morning, the video has more than 1.1 million views and the tweet has more than 33,000 likes.

Wilber tweeted he’s “submitting my resignation immediately!!. No coming back from it…”

DWU beat rival Mount Marty in the Great Plains Athletic Conference semifinal 86-62. The Tigers will host Concordia University in the conference championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Corn Palace.