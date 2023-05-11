YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — We are getting a closer look at the chase that led to a deadly crash this week in Yankton.

Investigators say the South Dakota Highway Patrol was trying to stop a small red car that was headed west on Highway 50 in Clay and Yankton Counties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say the driver was going more than 100 MPH and driving erratically.

The video, shot by Austin Klemmenen, shows police waiting for the car to pull into Yankton.

As you can see, there’s quite a bit of traffic on the highway, which is lined with businesses on both sides.

The video also shows an officer pulling something on the road, moments before the red car sped past.

Moments later, the driver loses control and crashes into a semi on the opposite side of the road…you can see a cloud of debris… and if you watch the right side of your screen, you can see the smashed up car as it’s thrown back across the road.

Authorities have released the names of the people in the car who died in the crash. Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, both of Sioux City, Iowa, died in the crash.

A third person who was also in the car is in critical condition. The name has not yet been released.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.